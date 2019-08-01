More rain today?

A somewhat busier Thursday is ahead of us.
The first half of the day features mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as temperatures ramp up into the middle 90s. By afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will begin to blossom in that heat. Coverage of these storms should be a little higher than the last few days, offering our best opportunity for wet weather this week.
Scattered rain and rumbles continue Friday and into the weekend, helping ease our temperatures back into the lower 90s. There is no day that will feature washout rain coverage, so those with outdoor plans will deal with our typical hit-and-miss flavor of coverage.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.