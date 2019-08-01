Petition seeks to stop water main construction in Chewacla State Park

“It’s crucial for the water board and the citizens of Auburn. This is a 4 million gallon per day supply of water that will provide a great source of water for the citizens of Auburn for years to come,” Dunn explained. “We will cross the trails inside the park in approximately nine locations, assuming that’s a 20 foot wide path, the impact to the overall trails would be about 180 feet. There’s a lot of open space between the trees, more than that 20 feet in some areas. So over the course of time, within a matter of a few months, we really don’t even think this is going to be noticeable. The trails will be put back, we are going to coordinate with the biking groups on those. The trails will be put back as they were.”