Power lines down on Pike Road due to 18-wheeler accident

Power lines down on Pike Road due to 18-wheeler accident
File photo (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA Staff | August 1, 2019 at 10:40 AM CDT - Updated August 1 at 11:13 AM

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are on the scene of an 18-wheeler accident in Montgomery County at this time.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies, as well as firefighters with the Waugh/Mt. Meigs Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene at Pike Road and Georgia Washington Road.

Authorities say power lines are down at 565 Pike Road, and all lanes are subsequently blocked. That address corresponds with Pet Palace Hotels, a boarding and grooming business.

The business posted photos to Facebook saying it didn’t have power because of the crash in front of the kennel.

There has been an accident in front of the kennel and the road will be closed. We have no power so send us a message on fb if you need to reach us. (Truck driver is ok)

Posted by Pet Palace Hotels on Thursday, August 1, 2019

Commuters should avoid the area at this time.

No details from law enforcement were immediately available regarding the wreck or any possible injuries.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.