Power lines down on Pike Road due to 18-wheeler accident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are on the scene of an 18-wheeler accident in Montgomery County at this time.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies, as well as firefighters with the Waugh/Mt. Meigs Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene at Pike Road and Georgia Washington Road.
Authorities say power lines are down at 565 Pike Road, and all lanes are subsequently blocked. That address corresponds with Pet Palace Hotels, a boarding and grooming business.
The business posted photos to Facebook saying it didn’t have power because of the crash in front of the kennel.
Commuters should avoid the area at this time.
No details from law enforcement were immediately available regarding the wreck or any possible injuries.
