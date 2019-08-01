Special Donate-Life flag ceremony to be held for EMAC employee

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - East Alabama Medical Center is inviting the public to attend special Donate Life flag raising ceremony honoring one of their employees.
According to EAMC, when a patient who previously decided to be an organ donor reaches the end of their life, a Donate Life flag is raised during a quiet ceremony with employees and family members.
Thursday’s special ceremony is being held for 34-year-old Amber Ford, RN, and employee of EAMC since March 2015. The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at the flagpole on the front lawn of the main campus. The public is invited to attend.
Ford was involved in an accident in downtown Atlanta over the weekend while she and her husband were visiting.
“Amber used her life and career to serve others and now she continues her life of service by potentially giving eight families the gift of life.” EMAC officials said in a release.
Ford leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and 9-month-son.
