Suspect charged with kidnapping, raping girl in Alex City

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alexander City police are calling a 13-year-old girl a hero for her ‘photographic’ memory. It was that clear memory that ultimately lead investigators to the arrest of a 36-year old suspect in a crime against her.
The girl was kidnapped and raped in a wooded area earlier in the year. Police had been searching for a suspect ever since.
The crime happened in the northwestern part of Alex City in early March, though police asked that the exact name of the road not be shared. The girl had just gotten off the school bus and decided to walk down a gravel road to go shopping.
While she walked along a black car pulled and the man inside offered her ride. Police say that man had other intentions.
“'Well, just get in the car with me,’ and at that point that’s when she got in the car and ended up at a location she wasn’t familiar with at all," concluded Alex City detective Robert Oliver. "And at that point, that’s when she was sexually assaulted by the male.”
After committing his alleged crimes, Kelley, according to police, dropped off the victim at a local church.
It was the victim’s awareness and photographic memory that led police to John Kenneth Kelley. He now faces charges of kidnapping and rape. His arrest came approximately a week ago at a Kellyton gas station, more than four months after the reported assault.
“She gave a good description of the male," Oliver said. "He had tattoos on his head, tattoos on his arms and tattoos on his fingers.”
Oliver can’t recall a brazen act like this during his 17-year career in law enforcement in Alex City, and never before can he recall such courage and bravery with the young girl.
Oliver said Kelley does have a history with law enforcement and had violated his parole when he allegedly committed the crimes against the teen. Oliver added that the victim had never met Kelley before but Kelley reportedly knew of her through a mutual friend.
The young victim has since left the county to be cared for elsewhere.
Court records show Kelley has not had his first court appearance yet and no attorney is listed, for now. He remains in the Tallapoosa County Jail.
