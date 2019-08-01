Tide, Tigers land on preseason Coaches Poll

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Can you smell it? That little hint of football in the air. It’s there, and soon it’ll be right up in your face as the calendar’s flipped to August and we are officially under 30 days until the start of the season.
The Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers will both open fall camp Friday. Thursday, though, a group of head coaches came together and put together the preseason Amway Coaches Poll.
The Crimson Tide are ranked second behind defending national champion Clemson. The Tigers, 16th.
In total, the Southeastern Conference lands six in the Top 25 - Alabama (2), Georgia (3), LSU (6), Florida (8), Texas A&M (11) and Auburn (16). Four are ranked in the Top 10.
Alabama received six first place votes to Clemson’s 59. No other team received any.
The Crimson Tide open their season Aug. 31 in Atlanta against the Duke Blue Devils in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at 2:30 p.m. The Auburn Tigers open their season the same day, but in Dallas. They’ll take on the Oregon Ducks, who came in at No. 13 in the Coaches Poll. That game will kick at 6:30 p.m.
Both games will be televised on ABC.
