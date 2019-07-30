World’s Longest Yardsale starts Thursday

Since its inception, the World’s Widest Yard Sale has taken bargain hunters from Phenix City near the Georgia state line to York near the Mississippi border. What makes the yard sale unique is that it takes in not only the U.S. 80 corridor but other major arteries in the Black Belt as well, encompassing such cities and towns as Tuskegee, Greenville, Troy, Selma, Uniontown, Demopolis and Livingston.