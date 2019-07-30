World’s Longest Yardsale starts Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The world’s longest yard sale returns Thursday!
The 127 Yard Sale spans nearly 700 miles and travels through six states. The majority of the route follows Highway 127 from Addison, Michigan all the way to Gadsden, Alabama. Dozens of vendors will set up shop along the route.
Since its inception, the World’s Widest Yard Sale has taken bargain hunters from Phenix City near the Georgia state line to York near the Mississippi border. What makes the yard sale unique is that it takes in not only the U.S. 80 corridor but other major arteries in the Black Belt as well, encompassing such cities and towns as Tuskegee, Greenville, Troy, Selma, Uniontown, Demopolis and Livingston.
