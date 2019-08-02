Central Ala. company to offer broadband to rural communities

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The landscape of rural Central Alabama communities is changing. Central Alabama Electric Cooperative will offer high-speed internet to areas overlooked by most commercial companies in as early as 2020.
“If it was going to happen, we knew we were going to have to do it,” stated CAEC President & CEO Tom Stackhouse.
While many have a hard time remembering life before internet, nearly a million Alabamians don’t have the ability to connect due to lack of infrastructure. CAEC created the subsidiary, Central Access to bridge that gap.
“Folks tell you about what they need, like students who need to do work, people who want to do work from home,” Stackhouse stated.
It’s a reality Autauga County resident Phil Nolette knows well.
“We are so excited,” said Nolette said. “For many years, close to 19 years, we’ve been sitting there with one to three megabytes of speed, now we’re told we could get 200 megabytes or even 500.”
He’s watched neighbors leave for the same reason.
“Now they won’t have to move and they can get that in the country so that’s fantastic,” Nolette explained. “This is going to cure all of that.”
It’s a multi-layer problem. New commercial development often passes over communities like this because they simply can’t function without internet technology. The same goes for doctor’s offices and health care providers, leaving residents with few options close to home.
“There are a lot of opportunities once we get there and that land becomes more viable,” Stackhouse stated. “The toughest part we’ve had is to get businesses to locate where it’s not. You can’t get a doctor to get to come, they have to have internet service to file documentation.”
Central Access could serve nearly 9,000 customers by the end of phase one. Customers could get internet access as early as January 2020.
“We’re ready to go,” said Nolette. “We’ve been waiting a long time and a few months is nothing.”
