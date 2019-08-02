County Road 12: Greenville Girls help bring downtown back to life

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) -If you drive through the downtown area in some small cities you may notice many of the stores are empty. That was the case in Greenville, Alabama years ago, but that all changed thanks to some good ole fashioned “Girl Power”.
“It’s a sisterhood,” said Sonya Rice, owner of Elements Yoga Studio.
“It’s all women,” said Danan Whiddon, owner of Sweet Heart Alabama.
“In our downtown it’s over 25 women owned businesses,” said Resa Bates, owner of the Alabama Grill.
Business owners say Whiddon really got things moving. Her energy an positive attitude really encouraged others to open up a business and fill up the downtown streets with plenty of shopping options.
“It’s amazing to see what’s going on in Greenville,” said Whiddon. “It’s really a lot of fun because these women are my friends.”
“Pretty much every store downtown is either women owned or ran,” said Stacey Edwards, owner of Artitude on Main.
Some of these folks have lived in Greenville their whole life, others moved away, and then decided to come back. So, why so many female business owners?
“I’m not really sure,” said Bates. “I’m just pushing 50 and super motivated.”
The Greenville Chamber of Commerce says there are still some spaces available and now’s the time to get in. There’s quite a variety from food, to art classes, to Yoga, to natural health products, and a whole lot more.
Downtown is once again thriving thanks to the Greenville Girls, and a community that’s coming together to make downtown the place to be once again.
