Florence Police arrest alleged “wedding crasher” thief

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police have arrested Sandra Lynn Henson of Rienza, Mississippi for allegedly stealing wedding gifts from two weddings in North Alabama.
Henson turned herself in to Florence Police Thursday. She was taken to the Lauderdale County Jail where she posted a $2,500 bond.
Henson is charged with two counts of theft of property.
When Florence Police announced they were searching for Henson back in June they told WAFF 48 News that Henson had crashed weddings looking for gifts to steal. In some cases they said she stayed for a few minutes, in other cases she stayed for two to three hours.
Florence Police previously said Henson was tied to almost a dozen wedding thefts across multiple states.
WAFF also previously spoke with a family who said Henson had stolen wedding gifts that were meant as charitable donations to help find a cure for their daughter’s rare disease.
