Food for Thought 8/2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
Kru on Mt. Meigs (2118 Mt. Meigs Rd.): 100
Mudear’s Kitchen (7628 Mobile Hwy.): 100
PJ’s House of Crema (39 Dexter Ave.): 99
Arby’s (5759 Atlanta Hwy.): 99
LOW SCORES
Miyako Japanese Steak & Sushi Bar (8173 Vaughn Rd.): 85
Priority Items: Food at improper temperature
AMC Festival Plaza 16 (7925 Vaughn Rd.): 87
Priority Items: Mold in soda nozzles; Leaking trash compactor
Chevron Purple Cow (215 Dickerson St.): 87
Priority Item: Dishes not properly cleaned/sanitized
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.