Former state representative plans run for congressional seat

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A former state representative plans to run for a seat in the U.S. Congress.
Former State Rep. Barry Moore has expressed his intent to run for the District 2 congressional seat, which U.S. Rep. Martha Roby has said she will not seek reelection for. In 2018, Moore challenged Roby for the Republican nomination for the seat, but he lost in the primary.
Moore was elected to the state legislature in 2010, representing the 91st district (Coffee County). In 2014, Moore was indicted for reportedly giving false information to a grand jury about an alleged threat to a political opponent. In October of that year, he was acquitted on all counts by a Lee County jury.
Moore will officially announce his intent to run Monday at 11 a.m. on the steps of the Coffee County Courthouse.
