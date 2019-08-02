Heat, humidity for all...storms for some!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A classic August day is ahead for Alabama - with one (very good) exception - the rain coverage will be higher than usual this afternoon and early evening. It won’t rain on all of us, but a 50-60% chunk of our area will end up with rain at some point today. In some spots, the rain will fall torrentially, with thunder, lightning and gusty wind coming along for the ride. The highest rain coverage will tend to favor the southwestern counties of the state today.