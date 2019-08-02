Heavy delays on I-65 southbound in Lowndes County after vehicle fire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 65 southbound are delayed between Letohatchee and Fort Deposit in Lowndes County after a vehicle fire, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms.
According to Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jess Thornton, a tractor-trailer carrier multiple vehicles caught fire near the 147 mile marker. That’s between Letohatchee and Fort Deposit. One lane is open at this time. Traffic is being diverted at exit 151.
Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution, slow down, and expect delays while cleanup continues.
The cause of the fire is unclear. An investigation is ongoing.
