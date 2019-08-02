Legislative committee holds legal contract for Mobile River Bridge project

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Legislative Contract Review Committee declined to renew a legal contract for the Alabama Department of Transportation during its monthly meeting Thursday.
The contract deals specifically with the high-profile Mobile River Bridge project, which includes a proposed toll.
The lawmakers said the project was too “controversial” to take up the matter and put it off for 45 days.
The ALDOT representative voiced concern that not renewing this contract could leave the department without representation. The current contract is set to expire in late September.
“If you have an immediate problem like that please let me know,” Sen. Greg Albritton stated.
The two year, $750,000 contract with law firm Maynard, Cooper, and Gale gives the department experience with public, private partnerships, known as a P3, and tolls. This would be the first P3 in the state.
WSFA 12 News discussed the matter with an ALDOT spokesman by phone after the meeting, calling the contract a critical part of the ongoing project in Mobile.
They were more confident the renewal would be approved and signed by the governor in a matter of weeks, stating the hold poses, “no immediate issue.”
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.