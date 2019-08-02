Montgomery online exchange meetup turns into robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two days after a robbery took place in the Capital City, an 18-year-old was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Task Force.
According to Montgomery Police Department Sgt. Jarrett Williams, one man said he was robbed Tuesday night by unknown suspects after agreeing to meet in an area off Eastern Boulevard to buy/sell property from an online exchange platform.
The victim said he was robbed of personal property.
Through investigation, Edward Thomas was identified as one of the suspects. Thomas was arrested Thursday and charged first-degree robbery.
Thomas has been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.
