New hotel open in downtown Montgomery part of booming market

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Staybridge Suites has been open for three days and has everything a guest would ever want. 115 guest rooms, free breakfast and access to swimming pool, and other amenities.
Located downtown at the junction of Interstates 65 and 85, it’s just one of close to a half dozen hotels that have been under construction or in the planning stages over the last several months in the area.
“Excitement has been building for our extended stay brand and we are thrilled to start accepting reservations. We saw the need for this segment years ago and finally get to see it come to fruition!,” said Staybridge Suites General Manager George Sanders.
City leaders have said previously by the time Murphy House, which is not to far from the newly-opened hotel, is transformed, downtown Montgomery will have around 1,000 rooms available. Of course this is all driven by demand due to the 430,000 new visitors that the Equal Justice Initiative has had.
Sanders says they are thrilled to be part of the growth being experienced in downtown Montgomery.
“Super excited to open a brand new hotel downtown which is where everyone seems to want to be in Montgomery particularly with the new legacy museum, biscuits being downtown, as well as the alley, and entertainment,” said Sanders.
The hotel, located at 275 Lee Street, is owned by Kyser Property Management and managed by PCH Hotels and Resorts under a license agreement with InterContinental Hotels Group.
Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-STAYBRIDGE or by going to their website.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.