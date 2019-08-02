Plane makes emergency landing at Montgomery Regional Airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A plane bound for Atlanta made an emergency landing at Montgomery Regional Airport Friday afternoon.
Airport Executive Director Marshall Taggart said there were 59 passengers and five crew members on board the Delta flight that originated in Houston.
First responders, including Montgomery Fire/Rescue, were staged and ready to help passengers evacuate the plane once they landed. There were no injuries.
Taggart said he was notified around noon Friday that a plane needed to land in Montgomery due to a small leak. He said the airport and local authorities were staged and ready to assist once the plane arrived.
“Pilots, they know that coming to our airport, particularly with diverting flights to this location, they know that Montgomery is a place where you can land safely and that folks here are going to do their jobs," Taggart said.
The executive director said the passengers will either take another flight or a bus to Atlanta and some decided to rent cars.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.