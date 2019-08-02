State representative intends to run for U.S. Congress

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A state representative has announced his plans to run for a U.S. Congress seat.
State Rep. Will Dismukes, R-Prattville, announced his intent to run for the District 2 congressional seat, nearly a week after U.S. Rep. Martha Roby announced she will not seek reelection.
“Our country is fighting a radicalized movement on the left that is threatening our freedoms, liberties, and way of life,” said Dismukes. “Republicans need a bold new conservative in Congress who isn’t afraid to stand up to the socialists on the left and the big-government politicians in our own party. I am someone who has proven, in my very short time in Montgomery, that I will do what is right for the taxpayers, regardless of party.”
According to his campaign website, Dismukes is a pastor and runs a flooring business that serves clients and companies around the southeast.
Dismukes ran for the state District 88 seat in 2018, succeeding Paul Beckman who did not run for re-election. District 88 represents Prattville, Millbrook and Coosada.
