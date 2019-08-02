Taco Mama is coming to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A popular restaurant is headed to East Montgomery!
Taco Mama has chosen Peppertree Plaza to make its new home, according to the Kyser Property Management Corporation.
Founded in the Birmingham in 2011, the fast-casual restaurant offers a variety of menu items including signature tacos, burritos, as well as salsa and guacamole made from scratch. They also offer build your own tacos, burritos, quesadillas or healthy bowls.
“We create delicious food that is made from real ingredients. Our salsas and guacamole are made from scratch throughout the day, our steak is tenderloin, our braised brisket and pork are slow-roasted for over 6 hours, and our flavorful chicken takes three hours to prepare,” said Alan Renfroe owner of the location. “You taste the difference in every bite. You also taste the freshness in our hand shaken margaritas, made with fresh watermelon, cucumbers, blood oranges, and real juices. Mama even hand picks all of her music and updates the playlist often to get you in the groove.”
The new location will create up to 50 opportunities for full time and part time members. For culinary and serving interviews candidates can go to this website.
Along with Renfroe, the Montgomery location is also owned by Dana Price.
