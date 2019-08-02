Trojans open first fall camp under Lindsey

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans were back on the gridiron Friday, and under new direction for the first time in four years.
Chip Lindsey now calls the shots on this Trojan team and he liked what he saw from his guys on day numero uno.
“Real exciting to be out here. I thought our guys flew around and we had a lot of really good energy," said Lindsey.
With that said, there are some areas for growth and improvement before Troy’s first game.
“A lot to clean up, a lot to work on, but the good thing is we got some time to do it,” said Lindsey. "But I thought we made it through practice somewhat healthy, everybody seems like they made it, and I think what we gotta do now is go watch the film, learn and come back tomorrow and kind of build on today.”
A welcomed, health face participating on the first day of fall camp: Kaleb Barker. The, now, senior quarterback missed the back half of last season after suffering a torn ACL injury in the Georgia State game, but he’s back and loved every bit of it.
“I like the energy of the team and just the fact that we come out here and compete," said Barker. “I think for my first time out, a little rusty but I think that’s to be expected. Felt like it was a good day overall though and obviously we got a long ways to go, but it’s the beginning of camp, so it’s a grind and I feel good about where we’re at.”
For Lindsey, he knows Barker’s growth and progression under the new system is a very important factor for this offense.
“I think he [Barker] is a confident guy right now,” said Lindsey. "Our team’s confident in him, really we just need him to make as much improvement as he can before we get to game one, 'cause we are a little bit of a different system. I mean it’s similar, same family and so forth, but there’s still some calls and things - a lot of responsibility on the quarterback and I think he’s just got to take the time to sort through all of that.”
Barker’s still got some time to do that. The Trojans open their 2019 campaign Aug. 31. They welcome in the Campbell Camels in a game that kicks off at 5 p.m.
