WSFA 12 News debuts new weather camera on Auburn Montgomery campus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News has a brand new weather camera on the campus of Auburn Montgomery.
The new camera is located on top of Warhawk Hall and has amazing views of campus along with great views of Taylor Road.
This is the 14th camera in the WSFA First Alert Weather team’s network of cameras, providing views from around Central Alabama. WSFA 12 News relies heavily on that network of cameras to keep you up to date on traffic conditions and the weather.
This new camera at Auburn Montgomery will allows us to keep an eye on traffic in this area, which we know can get very congested. It will also prove especially valuable during severe weather.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.