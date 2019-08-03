Auburn teen dies in fatal late-night single-vehicle accident on Lee Rd. 81

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn teenager has died after being involved in a tragic single-vehicle car accident.
The late Aug. 2 accident claimed the life of 17-year-old Mark Hartford Daniel. He was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Daniel reportedly lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and overturned, striking a tree. He was killed instantly, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
Coroner Harris says it appears that Daniel may have over-corrected after dropping off the shoulder of the road on Lee Rd. 81, also known as Mrs. James Road, causing him to lose control of the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
Daniel was wearing a seat belt and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this accident.
The accident remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.