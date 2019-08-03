Hot and humid with scattered storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Isolated thunderstorms are already popping up on radar this afternoon. Overall, today will feature a healthy coverage of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. It won’t rain on everyone, and it won’t rain all day, so outdoor plans are still a go. Just remember - when thunder roars, go indoors! Some of you will stay dry today, and those who stay will stay hot with highs in the low 90s.