Hot and humid with scattered storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Isolated thunderstorms are already popping up on radar this afternoon. Overall, today will feature a healthy coverage of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. It won’t rain on everyone, and it won’t rain all day, so outdoor plans are still a go. Just remember - when thunder roars, go indoors! Some of you will stay dry today, and those who stay will stay hot with highs in the low 90s.
Tomorrow and Monday will be carbon copies of today. Rain chances stay a bit higher, in the 60% range, both days.
The coverage of rain will go down by Tuesday, with only isolated afternoon storms possible through the rest of the week. Temperatures will stay hot!
