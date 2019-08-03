Montgomery police searching for missing 6-year-old last seen Friday

Montgomery police searching for missing 6-year-old last seen Friday
Johnathan Pascal was last seen Friday morning. Authorities say he may be with his mother. (Source: Montgomery Police Department)
By WSFA Staff | August 3, 2019 at 6:12 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 6:12 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 6-year-old boy.

Johnathan Pascal was last seen on Brewbaker Drive in Montgomery Friday around 10:30 a.m.

Johnathan Pascal was last seen Friday morning. Authorities say he may be with his mother.
Johnathan Pascal was last seen Friday morning. Authorities say he may be with his mother. (Source: Montgomery Police Department)

According to police, Johnathan may be in the company of his mother, Maranda Rudolph. Their direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Police say he may be suffering from a condition that requires medication.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Johnathan Pascal or Maranda Rudolph, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334)-625-3353 or call 911.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.