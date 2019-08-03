MPS addresses repair, upgrade needs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The countdown is on until the first day of school. In Montgomery the school system released a welcome back video outlining the state of Montgomery Public Schools.
MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore said in the 13-minute video that the state of MPS is solid, they are optimistic about the future, and they are focused on moving forward, but the resources are limited.
“There is so much yet to accomplish. It is apparent to many that our lack of resources is a hindrance for success but that won’t stop us," Moore said in the video. "We are looking at every dollar we are spending and ensuring every resource is focused on creating opportunities for our students.”
Limited funds present a challenge when it comes to the more than $200 million in repairs and upgrades that still need to be made. The system has been intentional about tackling the most critical items first.
“Over 20 percent of our schools in use were built before the Korean war. 27 MPS schools currently in use, more than half of all campuses are over half a century old. Several schools need to be replaced or completely renovated,” said Moore.
MPS has been able to accomplish repairs at the following schools over the last year:
- Floyd Middle School - roof replacement
- MPACT - roof replacement
- Jeff Davis - replace the heating and cooling system.
- Lee - Roof replacement for math building
- Brewbaker Middle School - roof replacement.
Moore continues to reiterate a need for more revenue. Currently, MPS is at 10 mills, the minimum required by the state. The board recently hired a the tax attorney to consult them on the steps needed to move forward with a possible request of the voters to increase the property tax.
“We have tried for so long without it. Let us work with proper funding. Our students deserve the same support as those systems and so many others," said Moore.
Schools begins Aug. 6 for MPS students.
