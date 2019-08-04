Bailey the service dog joins her family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Service Dogs of Alabama held its 2019 graduation ceremony Sunday, marking the transfer of service dogs from training to their recipients.
WSFA 12 News sponsored and followed a dog named Bailey when she was just a puppy, and now we’re seeing her graduate and join her new owner, Sami Beck. Sami’s mother said she’s already seen results.
“We got Bailey about a month ago and she is helping Samantha with autism intervention, so she alerts Samantha when she is starting to get anxious and helps to keep her from pulling hair out,” she said. “And Bailey helps her to get calmed down before she gets anxious enough to do that.”
Sami’s mother said she expected it to take a while before she saw improvement, but she has already seen drastic improvements in Sami’s anxiety and social skills.
