Man dead, person in custody after shooting Saturday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after being shot Saturday night and a person of interest is in custody, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
MPD officers were called to the 4800 block of Mobile Highway at 9:40 p.m. Saturday, and when they arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
Video from the WSFA 12 News crew on the scene showed a police presence and police tape in the parking lot of Dollar General, which is located at 4850 Mobile Highway.
Police says the investigation indicates the shooting happened at a different location during a verbal fight. The victim and suspect reportedly knew each other.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.