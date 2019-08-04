More heat, more rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The heat is cranking up! It’s a hot and humid start to our Sunday with a fw downpours on radar. More rain is on the way later today - scattered to numerous showers and downpours are possible this afternoon and evening. Similar to yesterday, it won’t rain all day, and it won’t rain on everyone, but those who do receive rain could get more than they bargained for with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds.
Some rain could carry into our overnight hours. Did someone say good sleeping weather?
Tomorrow will be the same story - hot and humid with higher rain chances than normal.
Shower and storm coverage starts to back off by the middle of the workweek, and the heat turns it up a notch.
