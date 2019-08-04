More heat, more rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The heat is cranking up! It’s a hot and humid start to our Sunday with a fw downpours on radar. More rain is on the way later today - scattered to numerous showers and downpours are possible this afternoon and evening. Similar to yesterday, it won’t rain all day, and it won’t rain on everyone, but those who do receive rain could get more than they bargained for with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds.