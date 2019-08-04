Police release information about Cloverdale shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released information about a shooting in Cloverdale, about 17 hours after it occurred.
According to Sgt. David Hicks, officers responded to the area of Woodley Road and Fairview Ave. at 6:40 p.m. in reference to a report of two vehicles shooting at one another while driving in the area. Four vehicles reportedly received minor damage in the shooting, but there are no reported injuries.
MPD’s response to media came at 11:50 a.m. Sunday morning. Saturday night, witnesses told WSFA 12 News that dozens of shots were fired near a busy intersection, known as Five Points, which is surrounded by restaurants and homes.
Sunday morning, WSFA 12 News spoke with Cloverdale residents about the shooting. Michelle Carter, who lives off Graham Street, said she was in bed reading when she heard what she thought were fireworks.
“My first thought was it’s probably firecrackers,” she said. “Because a lot of times people shoot off firecrackers here and people mistake it for gunfire.”
Another resident, Cowin Knowles, said he didn’t mistake the sound. He was on his front porch when he heard a couple shots go off, then a lot more.
“It sounded like a good fifty shots went off,” he said. “I got behind a brick post at my house and tried to get as small as I could.”
Knowles said he went to the scene later and saw shell casings all over the street, as well as a couple cars on Woodley Road that had been hit.
“I don’t know how somebody else wasn’t hit at El Rey’s or whatever, but somebody told me they counted thirty casings on Woodley Road,” he said.
Still, both Carter and Knowles said they don’t feel unsafe in the area. Carter suspects the shooting was targeted, not random, and called Cloverdale a “bubble” in Montgomery.
“We all kind of try to take care of each other and contact the police if we see something,” she said.
“It goes to show it can happen anywhere in Montgomery,” Knowles said.
Both residents said they’d like to see a greater police presence in Cloverdale.
