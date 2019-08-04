3 shot near Maxwell Air Force Base Saturday night

A shooting that injured three reportedly happened at Crenshaw Street and Maxwell Blvd., about a mile from Maxwell Air Force Base. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | August 4, 2019 at 1:09 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 1:09 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people were injured in a Montgomery shooting Saturday night.

According to Montgomery Police Sgt. David Hicks, officers responded to a hospital at around 10:23 p.m. in reference to a victim who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The shooting reportedly happened at Crenshaw Street and Maxwell Blvd., about a mile from Maxwell Air Force Base.

Hicks said the investigation determined two more victims sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds at the same location and are receiving treatment at a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

