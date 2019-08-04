Surveillance video shows break-in at Moe’s Original Bar B Que

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds in cash was stolen from Moe’s Original Bar B Que in Cloverdale early Sunday morning, according to the restaurant’s owner.
Owner Hill Lubin said security footage shows the burglary happened at around 2:45 a.m. The window on the front door was busted and the cash register had been pried open.
Lubin said $800-900 was stolen. He said police responded to the incident and processed the scene.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Montgomery Police Department for more details.
