Witnesses: Dozens of shots fired in Cloverdale area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to multiple witnesses, dozens of shots were fired near a busy intersection in the Cloverdale area of Montgomery Saturday night.
Witnesses said the shooting happened around 7 p.m.
There was a heavy police presence near the intersection of East Fairview Avenue, Cloverdale Road and Woodley Road. WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Montgomery Police Department but hasn’t received any information about the incident.
The intersection, known as Five Points, is surrounded by multiple restaurants and homes.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.