Woman dead, man charged after Autauga County domestic incident

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is dead and a man has been charged following an apparent domestic incident in Autauga County.
According to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1400 block of County Road 161 at around 1 p.m. to a possible fight in progress between a man and woman. Upon arrival, they detained the man, identified as James Warren Thomas, and found a woman’s body.
The victim has not been identified. Thomas, 54, has been charged with murder related to domestic violence. He is being held on a $150,000 cash bond.
