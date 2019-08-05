Big changes for Selma elementary schools on first day of new year

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) -Day No. 1 of the new school year got off to a fine start in Selma.
“Let’s be great individuals," one teacher could be overheard saying to his new students.
While the history teacher laid down the expectations for the year, Dr. Avis Williams spent the better part of the morning smoothing out the creakiness from a long summer break, things like making sure students knew where to go.
“You guys good? You know where you’re going?," Dr. Williams asked.
One major change this year is part of the superintendent’s overall five-year plan.
“We’re excited all of our elementary schools will convert to an academy of academic excellence over the course of this next school year. And what that means is each elementary school will have an area of focus, such as social justice," said Dr. Williams.
Principal Cicely Curtis is in charge of R.B. Hudson Middle School for the first time. Curtis is ready to guide 400 seventh and eighth graders through the new STEAM program, short for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.
“It’s integrated into their classes," Curtis explained. “This year we will have our Friday activity day, so our scholars are choosing three classes.”
Although it’s early, the student population for the entire school system should come in around 3,000. That’s slightly lower than it’s been in recent years.
With the new school comes new hopes, new dreams and new opportunities to ‘steam’ ahead.
