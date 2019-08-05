Cloverdale shooting 1 of 4 across capital city over the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say three people were taken into custody for questioning after a shooting in old Cloverdale Saturday.
Sgt. Jarrett Williams says officers were able to locate one of the vehicles believed to have been involved in the shooting near Woodley Road and East Fairview Avenue. Three men were detained and two were placed in the Montgomery City Jail on unrelated charges.
The Cloverdale shooting was one of four incidents involving gun violence in the capital city over the weekend. Friday afternoon a man had serious injuries after a shooting on Edgar Nixon Avenue. No arrests have been made in that case.
Police did charge 22-year-old Markel Thomas with murder following a shooting Saturday on Rosa L. Parks Avenue.
Three people were also shot Sunday near Maxwell Air Force Base. Police say the investigation into that shooting is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with knowledge about the Cloverdale shooting or any of the other shootings to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
