Deputies find loaded gun on MPD escapee during jail processing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - How did he escape? How did he get a loaded gun into the Montgomery County Detention Facility following his re-arrest more than a week later?
Those are questions the Montgomery Police Department is likely hoping to get answers to through a review requested of the Office of City Investigations.
WSFA 12 News reached out to MPD Monday in regards to court documents that revealed Lawrence Lassiter Jr.’s actions in both incidents.
MPD spokesman Sgt. Jarrett Williams said Lassiter was arrested in connection to a Taylor Road vehicle burglary that happened on July 26 but later escaped from police custody.
Court documents indicate Lassiter was handcuffed and in a holding cell at Montgomery Police Department headquarters on North Ripley Street when, around 6:50 p.m. that Friday, he managed to flee the facility.
The documents indicate he was still in possession of the cuffs when he escaped, though it wasn’t clear if he was still wearing them.
A little over a week later on Aug. 4, Montgomery police officers responding to a burglary call on Pridemar Drive ended up taking Lassiter into custody near the scene," Williams said. He was charged with third-degree burglary in that case and transported.
Williams said Lassiter was “later found to be in possession of contraband once at the Montgomery County Detention Facility." Court documents indicate that contraband was a loaded Keltec 22 automatic handgun. Lassiter was subsequently charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, as well as unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and third-degree escape in connection to the first case.
He’s currently being held on bonds totaling $48,000.
“Additional details related to the third-degree escape and first-degree promoting prison contraband charges are not available at this time,” Williams said, citing the Office of City Investigations review.
Neither a timetable for when that review will be completed, nor any actions that could come as a result of it, are immediately known.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for any statement in connection to the handgun discovery.
