Man faces attempted murder charges in Geneva County

Geneva County, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is facing two charges, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Officials say Billy Wayne Coffey is awaiting first appearance in the Geneva County jail.
According to officials, early this morning there was an incident at Coffey’s residence. Two males were seen entering his yard, knocking on his door, and taking off. That’s when police say Coffey fired a warning shot.
Officials say Coffey blocked traffic on the road, mistaking the car for the two men earlier. Coffey shot into the vehicle striking a woman in the back of the head. The victim was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. Officials determined that the victim and passengers in the car were not associated with the incident at Coffey’s residence.The investigation is still ongoing.
