More rain!

Our weekend was exactly what we needed- Periods of showers and storms helping ease our rain deficit across the area. Many areas saw at least some rain with chunks of 1″+ totals scattered about.
It's more of the same today with numerous downpours firing, particularly into the afternoon. Many areas will once again get a good drink with temperatures topping out around 90 degrees before the storms get going. Rain coverage will gradually back off through the rest of the week, but still offer at least some shot of a daily downpour as highs trend back into the lower and eventually middle 90s by the end of the week.
The Tropics look quiet with no systems of concern.
