New restaurant, outfitter coming to EastChase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two new businesses are coming to EastChase, including a restaurant and an outfitter.
Birmingham-based Mountain High Outfitters will open its eighth store in the state in the fall. The company bills itself as more than a traditional outdoor retailer. It offers apparel, footwear and gear for backpacking, bouldering, camping, caving, climbing, hiking, long-boarding, mountaineering, skiing, trail running, slack lining, paddle boarding, biking and yoga.
“We are truly excited to be a part of the Montgomery community,” said Christopher Groom, Founder/CEO for Mountain High Outfitters, “It has been a long time coming and we feel that The Shoppes at EastChase and the city of Montgomery are a great place to spread the MHO movement and be a part of the active, outdoor and everyday lifestyle.”
The 4,530 square-foot store will be located near Ware Jewelers and has a tentative opening for Saturday, November 16, in conjunction with The Shoppes at EastChase annual holiday celebration.
The other store has already opened and is called Salad Express. The eatery opened near Moe’s in what used to be the Which Wich location. The restaurant features fresh salads that you pick the ingredients for. They also have wraps and soups, sandwiches, and kid meals.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.