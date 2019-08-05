Prattville Best Buy set to close

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Best Buy location is closing, company officials confirmed Monday.
According to Best Buy Spokesperson Katie Huggins, the closing is a part of their plans for the Montgomery area. They are relocating the current Montgomery location to EastChase, and, because of this, they decided not to renew the lease for the Prattville store.
Huggins says the last day for the Prattville location will be Oct. 7. The EastChase store is expected to open around the end of October or early November.
There are 20 full-time employees and some part-time employees at the Prattville location. Huggins says Best Buy wants to keep as many of these employees as possible and fine roles for them at the Montgomery location.
The Prattville location opened about 11 years ago.
