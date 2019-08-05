Schools, parents, students preparing for new academic year

“Over the past year, we have replaced the roof at Floyd Middle School and are working on the one at MPACT. We are finalizing plans to replace the heating and cooling system at Jefferson Davis High School. We are planning the repair of the roof at Lee High School's math building and the roof at Brewbaker Middle School. This summer, we deep cleaned every floor in our elementary schools,” the Superintendent said in a video message MPS released in the week before the first day of school. “Our staff has upgraded some lighting at capitol heights, goodwyn middle school and park crossing high school. we plan to continue to install energy efficient LED lighting throughout the system as resources are available.”