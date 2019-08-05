Schools, parents, students preparing for new academic year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The countdown is on to the first day of school. This is the week the majority of students in the WSFA 12 news viewing area go back to school; that comes with a lot of anxiety for both students and parents.
For parents, a lot of stress comes from getting up early and getting back into that school-day routine, getting kids to the bus stop, and preparing them for class. For students, meeting new teachers and friends, tackling school work and studying again can bring on a fresh wave of nerves.
Montgomery Public schools has been preparing all summer long to transport 11,00 to 12,000 students every day on its more than 230 buses expecting to travel more than five-million miles this year. And it’s in the process of developing an app that will allow parents to track the bus that’s taking their children to and from school.
Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore says a number of improvements have been made at school buildings throughout the system over the summer.
“Over the past year, we have replaced the roof at Floyd Middle School and are working on the one at MPACT. We are finalizing plans to replace the heating and cooling system at Jefferson Davis High School. We are planning the repair of the roof at Lee High School's math building and the roof at Brewbaker Middle School. This summer, we deep cleaned every floor in our elementary schools,” the Superintendent said in a video message MPS released in the week before the first day of school. “Our staff has upgraded some lighting at capitol heights, goodwyn middle school and park crossing high school. we plan to continue to install energy efficient LED lighting throughout the system as resources are available.”
