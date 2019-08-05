Suspect sought in armed robbery of fast food restaurant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is searching for the suspect in a July armed robbery.
Investigators released photos of the suspect who committed the armed robbery of a fast food restaurant in the 2600 block of Zelda Road. The robbery happened on July 20 at around 10:30 p.m.
Authorities advise no injuries were reported. The suspect is described as being 5-feet-7-inches, medium build, and wearing a black hoodie and black pants. He was last seen leaving the area in a red Chevrolet four-door sedan.
Anyone with information in this investigation should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.