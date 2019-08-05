Victim in fatal Autauga County domestic incident identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Autauga County Sheriff’s office has identified the victim of a fatal domestic-related incident in Marbury.
According to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, the victim is Cynthia Harmin Waldroup, 61.
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office says Waldroup’s death is related to an incident which took place Saturday around 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of County Road 161. Deputies were called to the home after a report of a fight. When they arrived, deputies discovered Waldroup’s body.
Waldroup’s cause of death is strangulation and multiple blunt force injures, according to Autauga County Sheriff’s Office.
James Warren Thomas was detained and later taken into custody. He has been charged with murder related to domestic violence. He is being held on a $150,000 cash bond.
