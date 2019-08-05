Video shows armed robbery of Tuskegee store

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department is searching for the suspect in an armed robbery Thursday.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, the robbery happened at a cellular phone retail store in the 100 block of Warner Street. Video shows the suspect pull out what appears to be a firearm before making the employee put cash from the register in a bag.
Investigators said the suspect was last seen wearing a blue or green hat, a white shirt with orange designs, khaki pants and olive-green boots.
Anyone with information in this case should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.