Worker charged in fatal shooting at Tuscaloosa Co. automotive plant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman has been charged in a homicide at a Tuscaloosa County automotive plant.
Angela Nichole Mayo, 28, turned herself in for the fatal shooting of a coworker at Lear Cooperation, police say. Mayo has been charged with one count of murder and is being held at Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to Lear Cooperation in the 17400 block of Brookwood Parkway in Vance on Sunday per request of the Brookwood Police Department. Responders found 27-year-old Shanina Smith deceased at the scene. Authorities say the victim was shot multiple times on the assembly line in a work space.
Mayo reportedly left the plant after the shooting but later turned herself in. Authorities say the shooting was witnessed by numerous employees.
Authorities say the motive of the shooting is still under investigation.
