1 arrested after Friday night Prattville shooting

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation has been opened after a man was shot in Prattville Friday night.
According to the Prattville Police Department, the investigation started shortly before 10:40 p.m. when officers were sent to Prattville Baptist Hospital in regards to a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators made contact with the victim and two witnesses and determined the shooting happened in the 200 block of Fisk Street. Investigators responded to that area and found witnesses who identified a 17-year-old male as the shooter.
Witnesses told officers that there had been an altercation earlier in the evening but after the argument, the minor returned to the scene and shot the victim from inside a vehicle.
Investigators later took the suspect into custody and transported him to the Autauga County Metro Jail on an attempted murder charge. Bond was set at $80,000.
The victim, shot once in the abdomen, was first taken to Prattville Baptist Hospital by a private vehicle but later transported to a Montgomery hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery. His current condition is not immediately clear.
Neither the suspect’s nor victim’s names have been released pending an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.