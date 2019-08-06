Carver Wolverines look to build on 2018 success

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are weeks away from a new season unfolding on the Alabama high school football landscape. The first day of practice was Monday and the Carver-Montgomery Wolverines are excited about the new year.
“It’s August. It’s football season," said Carver-Montgomery head football coach James Thompson. "It’s August, it’s hot, guys out here flying around trying to get better as football players.”
And the Wolverines are looking to get better as a team. They finished the regular season at 8-2, and boasted one of the stingier defenses. Their defense imposed their will on other teams’ offenses, allowing fewer than 10 points in half their regular season games - including three instances where they held the opposing team scoreless.
“Just try to build on it [last season’s success]," said Thompson. "Same things we like to classify as ‘Carver football;’ a team that goes out and plays hard and try to win football games - real gritty.”
But still, they fell last season in the 6A Playoffs to McAdory, which means there’s still things to improve on.
“We need to work on it all. That’s the thing about football coaches, you get out and you try to do what you feel is best gonna help you win football games on Friday night," said Thompson. "We have to work on it all, we’re three weeks away but we feel good about the product we’re gonna put on the field.”
Carver opens its 2019 season Aug. 22 against Jeff Davis as part of the AHSAA Kickoff Classic. That game will kick at 7 p.m. from Cramton Bowl.
