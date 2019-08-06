EAMC nurse honored for gift of organ donation

According to East Alabama Medical Center, Amber Ford, a registered nurse at EAMC, passed away due to injuries she sustained in a crash during a trip to Atlanta with her husband. According to the traffic accident report from the Atlanta Police Department, Ford was on an electric scooter when she was hit by a vehicle. The crash happened on 14th Street near Crescent Ave. and W. Peachtree Street at 9:51 p.m on July 27th. The report states the vehicle fled the area. Police are investigating this as a fatal hit and run accident.