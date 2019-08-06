EAMC nurse honored for gift of organ donation

Opelika, Ala. (WSFA) - An East Alabama Medical Center nurse is being honored for the gift of life she is giving as an organ donor.
According to East Alabama Medical Center, Amber Ford, a registered nurse at EAMC, passed away due to injuries she sustained in a crash during a trip to Atlanta with her husband. According to the traffic accident report from the Atlanta Police Department, Ford was on an electric scooter when she was hit by a vehicle. The crash happened on 14th Street near Crescent Ave. and W. Peachtree Street at 9:51 p.m on July 27th. The report states the vehicle fled the area. Police are investigating this as a fatal hit and run accident.
Ford passed away on Aug. 2, according to her obituary.
During a Donate Life flag raising ceremony on the lawn of East Alabama Medical Center the loss of 34-year-old Amber Ford could be seen and felt.
“She was a beautiful soul, very precious. It is devastating to me because she was a very giving person," said Joel Pittard, a family friend.
Among the family, friends, coworkers were many of her patients.
“She went above and beyond for her patients and it showed,” said Brandi Jones, Amber Ford’s coworker.
“She was very attentive. She looked after me so much. I just loved her," said William Fuller, one of Ford’s patients.
Ford’s decision to be an organ and tissue donor is a life saving one.
“One person at death could possibly save up to eight people through organ donation," said Angela Haffarnan with Legacy of Hope.
Haffarnan says more than 113,000 people in the United States are listed waiting for organ transplants.
“These are people who are dying with their heart not functioning right, waiting for a heart transplant that can save their life and give them more time," said Haffarnan.
And the hope is the legacy of giving that Amber Ford lived by will inspire others.
“It is a life saving decision," said Haffarnan.
According to Amber’s husband’s Facebook page, her liver, kidneys and heart valves have been matched with recipients.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Ford.
Ford’s death marks the third death related to electric scooters in Atlanta this year.
If you would like to learn more about organ donation click here.
A memorial service will be held for Ford Aug. 10.
