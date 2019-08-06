EatMGM returns for fifth year to spotlight Montgomery restaurants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s annual restaurant week is returning for its fifth year, promising a 10-day celebration of local food.
EatMGM, organized by the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Convention & Visitor Bureau, will run from Aug. 9-18. The event will feature deals, online contests and foodie meet-ups.
EatMGM’s website lists the dining specials and events offered. Montgomery restaurants will offer signature dishes at set prices of up to $35, and participants can download or pick up an EatMGM Passport to enter to win a grand prize if they dine at three or more participating restaurants.
Events for EatMGM 2019 include:
- Tap Takeover - Cork & Cleaver: August 13, 5-7 p.m.
- Featuring beers from local breweries Common Bond and Railyard Brewing
- Bad and Boozy Lunch Hour - Tower Taproom: August 14, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Get a free Good, Bad and Ugly appetizer with purchase of a beer
- EatMGM Saturday Brunch Meet Up - Goat Haus Beer Garden: August 17, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- Sunday Funday with the Montgomery Biscuits- August 18 at 5:05 p.m.
For more information on EatMGM, visit the event’s website, email eatmgm@gmail.com, or check out the event’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.
